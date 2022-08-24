Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin will be back as the true-crime-loving-trio of podcasters to solve a different crime. Here, check out everything we know about Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building.”

“Only Murders in the Building” is one of Hulu’s best shows and the comedy series have received 17 nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Best Actor for both Martin Short and Steve Martin. So, it’s not surprising that the show will get a third season.

Alongside Short and Martin, Selena Gomez completes the lead trio. While the Disney Channel alum didn’t get an Emmy nomination for her acting, she has also received praise for her performance as Mabel, one of the fan-favorite characters.

The show was renewed for its third installment just three weeks after releasing the second one, and with the show ending in a twist, many want to know what will happen next. Here, check out everything we know about the continuation of the series. Of course, spoilers ahead!

‘Only Murders in the Building’: When is Season 3 coming out?

On the announcement of the renewal, Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, called the series the “true crown jewel of our slate.” However, there’s no official release date yet.

With the first season coming up in August 2021, while season two ran from June to August 2022. So, fans of the show can expect a similar schedule for the upcoming season, meaning a Summer release in 2023.

Who is the cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3?

In Season 2, there were several additions to the cast such as model Cara Delevigne and Amy Schumer. For the third season, Gomez, Martin and Short are all expected to come back, as well as Tina Fey as Cinda Canning.

Paul Rudd has also been announced as part of the cast for the third season. He made a cameo in the Season 2 finale as Broadway star Ben Glenroy, who is the most recent victim in the building. So, fans expect to know how he ended up dead via flashbacks.

What is the plot for Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

With that season finale, fans can expect that Season 3 will pick up after the theater where Ben is dead. The show will likely follow the same format, with the team trying to solve the mystery around the death.