Only Murders in the Building is back with a second season full of unexpected deaths, unsolved mysteries and great moments between its main characters. Several new stars have joined the cast of the series, including model Cara Delevigne.

In this season, Charles, Oliver and Mabel return to use their detective skills to solve everything that was left unresolved in the last episode. The three friends were framed for the murder of Bunny Folger, the president of the Arconia board. Now all that's left is to find the real culprit without sinking in the process.

The series, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, premiered its first season on August 31, 2021, with a total of 10 episodes, where we could see how three strangers who share their love for the genre of crime, become involved in one of them. With the arrival of the second season on June 28, the producers raised the question of whether there will be a third season.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3

With only 1 day of premiere, fans have already started speculating about a possible third season. Only Murders in the Building has established itself as one of Hulu's most watched productions.

It has not yet been confirmed if there will be a third season, nor who will be part of the cast or what the plot will be about. But John, one of the creators, has been quite optimistic. "The world keeps opening up. I think it's the number of apartments you can have in a building", Hoffman told Vanity Fair.

The series has been aiming high. It was Selena Gomez's return to television. The actress is so excited about the production that she will record a special EP with several songs as soundtrack. The starring trio has been able to excel on so many levels, together or separately. We'll have to wait a little longer to find out if we'll see them shining together again.