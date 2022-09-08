September 8 of 2022 will be remembered as an historic day for the United Kingdom. With Queen Elizabeth's death, there will be a protocol called 'Operation London Bridge' to begin with the throne's succession.

Elizabeth II reigned in the United Kingdom for 70 years after King George VI, her father, died in 1952. At the age of 96, this September 8 of 2022 the Queen died in Balmoral Castle at Aberdeenshire and a new era will begin at the UK.

What is the 'Operation London Bridge' and which will be the agenda after Queen Elizabeth's death?

September 8 of 2022 will be marked as 'D-Day' in this protocol. From then, it begins a 10-day countdown until the funeral, where several procedures will be displayed for the final day.