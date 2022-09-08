Queen Elizabeth's death shocked the whole worldm but mostly the United Kingdom. With her departure, a protocol will be displayed in the UK called 'Operation London Bridge', where several days of mourning will also have other plans for a good succession of the throne.
Elizabeth II reigned in the United Kingdom for 70 years after King George VI, her father, died in 1952. At the age of 96, this September 8 of 2022 the Queen died in Balmoral Castle at Aberdeenshire and a new era will begin at the UK.
After her surprisingly and sudden death, the government will start the 'Operation London Bridge', a coordinated procedure in which multiple sectors will be involved in the country's agenda for the coronation of a new monarch.
What is the 'Operation London Bridge' and which will be the agenda after Queen Elizabeth's death?
After Queen Elizabeth's death announcement, the 'Operation London Bridge' will begin in the United Kingdom. This is a coordinated protocol to begin with the crown's succession, where Charles III will be named as new the new King.
September 8 of 2022 will be marked as 'D-Day' in this protocol. From then, it begins a 10-day countdown until the funeral, where several procedures will be displayed for the final day.
- D-Day+1 (September 9): The new King, Charles III, will be crowned. The Parlament will send its condolences and there will be a homage at the Commonwealth. All parliamentary affairs will be suspended for 10 days.
- D-Day+2 (September 10): The Queen's coffin will return to Buckingham Palace as she died in Balmoral Castle, Scotland.
- D-Day+3 (September 11): The new King will receive the condolences at Westminster Hall. He will begin a grief tour through the United Kingdom, starting in Scotland, where the Parlament will give its condolences and there will be a religious service at Saint Giles' Cathedral.
- D-Day+4 (September 12): The King will arive to Northern Ireland, where he will again receive condolences at Hillsborough Castle and another religious service at St. Anne's Cathedral.
- D-Day+5 (September 13): The Queen's coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Palace in a ceremonial route in London. At its arrival, there will be a memorial service at Westminster Hall.
- D-Day+6 (September 14) - FEATHER Operation: The Queen will stay for three days at Westminster Palace. The coffin will remain open for the public 23 hours a day.
- D-Day+7 (September 15): King Charles will travel to Wales to receive the Parlament's condolences and assist to a religious service at Liandaff's Cathedral in Cardiff.
- D-Day+8 and 9 (September 16 and 17): The Queen's coffin will be at the chapel, where thousands of people are expected to travel from London to visit her and give their condolences.
- D-Day+10 (September 18): This day will be named as National Mourning Day. The funeral will be at Westminster Abbey. There will be a 2-minute silence at midday in all the country and then Queen Elizabeth will be burried at Windsor Castle, in the King George VI chapel (alongside her father).