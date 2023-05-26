Oppenheimer: How much money did the actors charge for the movie?

Oppenheimer‘s cast is not only star-studded, but each will play a key character in Christopher Nolan‘s developing story. Cillian Murphy will lead the plot, under the skin of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Gustaf Skarsgård, Gary Oldman, David Dastmalchian, Jack Quaid, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan and Robert Downey Jr. are some of the many actors who will join him.

This week it was a Twitter user (@LeCinephiles) who confirmed the bands that make up the soundtrack, plaguing the scenes with pure rock. However, this was only a rumor and fans still do not know the songs that will be in the film.

What was the salary of the cast for Oppenheimer?

Christopher Nolan’s next film, due to hit the big screen on June 21 this year, had a budget of $100 million. That’s where much of the pay for his actors and production team came from. It is estimated that the film will gross at least $400 million, competing with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Here, check out how much money each of the actors was paid to make the film (according to Showbize Galore) about the life of the scientist who helped create the atomic bomb: