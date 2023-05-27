Christopher Nolan is set to release one of his most important works, whose cast is filled with top-notch stars. Cillian Murphy will star as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who helped develop the atomic bomb.

Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Gustaf Skarsgård, Gary Oldman, David Dastmalchian, Jack Quaid, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan and Robert Downey Jr. are among the stars who will play the main characters.

Oppenheimer will compete with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, as both titles will be released on the big screen on the same day. Both are two of the most anticipated films of the year and will be released on the same day.

Will Oppenheimer make it to a streaming platform?

Nolan and Murphy’s next film will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023. It will be available for viewing in IMAX and standard format. Many are wondering when it will come to a streaming platform or if it will come at all.

Its director has confirmed that he is an advocate of the big screen movie experience, so it will not be available for viewing on any service for quite some time. It is estimated that it will be at least 45 days before it debuts on any platform.

Oppenheimer is expected to arrive on Peacock next year. It is believed that the streaming service has been chosen to add the prestigious film to its catalog because Universal Pictures is producing the story.