The new epic from acclaimed director Christopher Nolan will portray the life and work of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Here's everything you need to know about Universal's new film.

Christopher Nolan and Universal Pictures released a sneak peek of what will be Oppenheimer, the new epic that chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and those close to him. The film will star many familiar faces, so we can expect an eminent box office success.

The new production is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who worked on the Manhattan Project that led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

The trailer shows Katherine, the Pulitzer Prize-winning physicist's wife, telling him "The world is changing, reforming. This is your moment", according to Deadline. The film is being produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven and Nolan, who is also handling the screenplay and directing.

'Oppenheimer' Cast

Cillian Murphy will star as J. Robert Oppenheimer, while Emily Blunt will play his wife, Kitty Oppenheimer. Robert Downey Jr. will be Lewis Strauss, an American philanthropist who served two terms on the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Matt Damon will be Leslie Groves Jr. and Florence Pugh will appear as Jean Tatlock. Gustaf Skarsgård will play Hans Bethe, Scott Grimes as Counsel, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Tom Conti as Albert Einstein, Alden Ehrenreich as Richard Feynman, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush and Michael Angarano as Robert Serber.

It's certainly a luxury cast, which means Universal managed a big budget. According to various reports, the production cost $100 million, a pretty hefty sum of money for a movie.

On the other hand, there are several other great actors confirmed but it has not yet been revealed what role they will be playing within the story. Rami Malek, David Dastmalchian, Dane DeHaan, Olivia Thirlby, Jason Clarke, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, Alex Wolff, Josh Zuckerman, Casey Affleck, Jason Clarke, James D'Arcy, Guy Burnet and Jack Quaid are some of them.

'Oppenheimer' Release date

It has a release date of July 21, 2023 and for the first time will use black-and-white film in an IMAX theater camera to shoot certain scenes, according to IMDb. Production took place in New Mexico, California and New Jersey.

This will be the sixth time that Nolan and Murphy have collaborated together and the first in which the actor plays the lead role. The director kept almost all of the content under wraps for quite some time, the casting was so secret that some actors did not know what role they would be playing until they had confirmed they would be in the production.

Despite the big budget, some of the cast, including Damon, Downey Jr. and Blunt, took a pay cut to work with the director. He will only take home $4 million, when usually their salaries are $10 or $20 million.

'Oppenheimer' Plot

Not many plot details are known yet, but the main axis of the story is already confirmed, which will follow theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project, whose contributions led to the creation of the atomic bomb.