Cillian Murphy is set to play one of the most important roles of his career. The acclaimed 47-year-old actor has not played a major character in a film for some time, making his work as J. Robert Oppenheimer one of the most anticipated of the year.

The production, which is expected to top the list of many accolades, is directed by Christopher Nolan (Interstellar and Dunkirk). The six-time Oscar-nominated director also helped with the creation of the screenplay, along with Martin Sherwin and Kai Bird.

The film will hit the big screen on July 21, the same day as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring Margot Robbie. The story will focus on the life of the scientist and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Several great actors are part of the cast, including Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and more.

Which artists make up the Oppenheimer soundtrack?

Twitter user @LeCinephiles took the social network by storm after posting what would be the soundtrack to the most anticipated movie of the year.

The jokes about the music between Barbie and Oppenheimer did not take long to appear, and many began to create theories of what would be the supposed music of Nolan’s film.

Here, check out the bands named by Le Cinéphiles: