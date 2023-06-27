Oppenheimer, which comes out on July 21, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. However, it won’t be suitable for all audiences as it has received an R rating. It’s one of the few Christopher Nolan’s films that got that certification after 2002’s Insomnia.

The movie, starring Cillian Murphy, is based on the 2005 novel American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It follows the life of real-life physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer as he works to build the world’s first atomic bomb during World War II.

Apart from Murphy, the movie also stars Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Gustaf Skarsgård, Gary Oldman, David Dastmalchian, Jack Quaid, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan and Robert Downey Jr., among others. So, why has the movie been R-Rated?

Oppenheimer’s Rated-R: Christopher Nolan says people leaves ‘devastated’

In the US system, the R-rating means that anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian if they wish to see the film in cinemas. According to the reports, this is because of “some sexuality, nudity and language.”

On the other hand, this also will be Christopher Nolan’s longest film to date, coming in at three hours long and surpassing his 2014 film Interstellar. The director has been warming up fans with some context behind the film, saying that audiences leave the theater “devastated” during test screenings.

Speaking to Wired magazine, he explained: “Some people leave the movie absolutely devastated. They can’t speak. I mean, there’s an element of fear that’s there in the history and there in the underpinnings. But the love of the characters, the love of the relationships, is as strong as I’ve ever done.”