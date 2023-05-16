Origin of the Spicies promises to be one of the gems of Cannes, the iconic film festival taking place from Tuesday, May 16 through Saturday, May 27. Despite the screenwriters’ strike, the film starring Ana de Armas is still on track and will be presented at the event. Ron Howard will direct the story.

The 35-year-old actress has become a star of thrillers and has decided to add a new title to her repertoire of successes. She will soon be present in Ballerina, one of the new John Wick spin-offs, and now in this new project from the director of A Beautiful Mind with Russell Crowe and Thirteen Lives with Viggo Mortensen.

This new story is filled with survival, drama and of course, lots of action. Filming is scheduled to take place during the fourth quarter of 2023 in Queensland, Australia. According to Deadline, Noah Pink is in charge of scripting the adaptation, while Brian Grazer and Imagine’s Karen Lunder will produce.

Who are the cast of Origin of the Spicies?

The film will bring together a large group of mega-known Hollywood talents. Ana de Armas is one of the leads, who will be joined by actors such as Jude Law, Alicia Vikander and Daniel Brühl. Daisy Edgar-Jones is also reported to be in talks to join the cast, in an unknown role.

What is Origin of the Spicies about?

The plot is based on two separate accounts of the same true story. Deadline confirmed that the project is described as “a darkly comic tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilization for the Galapagos. They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that haunts us all: what is the meaning of life”.

When will Origin of the Spicies be released?

Despite all the details that have been revealed about the film, there are others that are kept under wraps and one of them is the release date. It is not yet known when Origin of the Spicies will be released on the big screen or if it will be released directly on a streaming platform. We will have to wait a little longer, until the production team informs when the awaited story will be released.