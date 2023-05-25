Orla Melissa Sloan is a troubled 22-year-old who began to stalk three Premier League players, Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, and Brighton’s Billy Gilmour online and by text. Sloan and Mount did have a relationship, but it was casual and when the England star broke it off the stalking and harassment began.

Sloan was found guilty of harassment and stalking for the incidents which began around one year ago. The Sun has now revealed some of the text messages that the model sent to Mount.

“I’m not buying food anymore so I can get more numbers” was one of the texts she sent Mount with a screenshot of Sloan purchasing a number change, she would change her phone number 21 times after Mount had blocked her constantly.

Orla Melissa Sloan text messages

In another message to Mount, Sloan claimed to have found out about various women the soccer star was seeing sending a threatening, “I will find out everything.” Billy Gilmour received constant messaging from Sloan related to Mount.

Sloan would later create an Instagram account for the sheer purpose of defaming Ben Chilwell, by uploading doctored images of the soccer player with various women.

All this began when Sloan met Chilwell on Instagram and was invited to his house for a party. Sloan will be sentenced on June 20th.