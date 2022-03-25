More than 80 sound engineers expressed their discontent with the changes of the 2022 Oscars. They revealed that artists are planning a silent protest. Here, find out what's going on with Hollywood and this event.

This Sunday, March 27, the most important awards in cinema, will take place in Los Angeles, United States. But It's not just glamor there is a lot going on with Hollywood and the Oscars.

In the past few weeks, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has received a lot of criticism, this after announcing that 8 Oscars awards will not be awarded during the live broadcast of the event. According to Variety, various artists will silently protest during the ceremony.

The protest will be carried out in two ways: First, the sound engineers who attend the 2022 Oscars will wear the insignia of their guild upside down, since the Best Sound category is one of those affected by the measures dictated by The academy.

The second way

According to Karol Urban (President of the Society of Audio in Cinema), the second form of silent protest would imply that the winners of the various categories raise their statuettes upside down: "This weekend the Oscars may change, as we may see some winners accept their awards upside down, in solidarity with the 8 affected categories. We are all artists with the same importance".

It's time for the sound engineers to speak

Despite the fact that the awards ceremony for 8 categories will be filmed and edited so that it can later be summarized live, more than 80 sound engineers signed a letter addressed to David Rubin (President of the Academy) and to ABC television (Who will broadcast the Oscars 2022), where they express their dissatisfaction with the new measures:

"As a community of sound artists, we respectfully disagree with the changes for the 94th Academy Awards. Movies are only made with a joint effort. We all make films together, and we must focus on what we contribute and unites us, not what divides us".

Who signs the letter?

Among more than 80 designers, engineers and sound mixers who sign the letter, we can find 17 people who have already won an Oscar Award, and three nominees in the Best Sound category for the 2022 edition, which they are Paul Massey (No Time to Die), Robert Mackenzie (The Power of the Dog), and Niv Adiri (Belfast).

The letter is headed by Carlos Solís, sound mixer for tapes like Batman Begins and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, who commented on the letter to Variety: "I hope this changes their position and that they re-present all the awards live as they always have."

The 2022 Oscars ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 27 and actors, writers, fans and everything in between are getting ready to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night and the best of the past year in film. You can watch the ceremony on fuboTV (free-trial) at 8 PM ET.