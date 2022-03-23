We already know the Rachel Zegler drama. But many other celebrities will skip this event. Are the Oscars not relevant anymore or the stars are just busy? Here, find out who is skipping this year's ceremony.

Rachel Zegler, the star of best picture Oscar nominee, West Side Story, had not been invited to attend the 2022 Oscars. After all the Hollywood drama, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited the actress to be a presenter at the ceremony.

It doesn't really make sense, but Zegler was not personally nominated this year so the Academy was under no obligation to invite her and Disney was under no obligation to allocate one of its tickets for her. But many thought the organization and the studio should have made sure that the star of a best picture nominee was at the ceremony in one capacity or another.

She isn't the only one who will “maybe” skip this event. Many celebrities are too busy or the Oscars are just not relevant anymore. Here, find out who is skipping this year's ceremony.

Oscar nominee: Van Morrison

Van Morrison, who wrote "Down to Joy" for Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white childhood drama "Belfast," was invited to perform at the star-studded gala, he "will not attend the Oscars due to his tour schedule," organizers said.

Oscar winner: Mark Rylance

Mark Rylance, who won for “Best Supporting Actor” in 2016 for Bridge of Spies, said he won’t be attending this year.

“I won’t be going this year. To be honest, they’re actually really boring. I don’t think awards are a serious marker of what the greatest or most inspiring things are, but it’s nice to be celebrated", the 62-year-old actor told Radio Times.

Mark is part of the cast of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up which is up for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Rachel Zegler

Steven Spielberg remake of 'West Side Story' was critically acclaimed and it’s competing for seven categories at the 2022 Oscars, including Best Picture. Zegler, portrayed the lead character Maria in the film, receiving good reviews from her performance.

For her work as Maria, Rachel won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, being the first Colombian descent actress to do so. Unfortunately, she didn’t receive any nominations for the Oscars. After all the drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended an invite to Zegler to present an award at the festivities this Sunday. It has not yet been revealed if she will attend or not, but we love the drama.