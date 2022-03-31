"I'm still processing what happened" says Chris Rock. The comedian spoke for the first time of the slap that Will Smith gave to him a the Oscars 2022. Here, check out what he said.

Even if you're not a big fan of movies or showbusiness, and even if you weren't watching or were asleep, you must've heard what happened during the 94th Annual Academy Awards already. To sum it up: Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

Angry at the attitude of Chris, who made a joke about Jada, who had to shave off due to alopecia, he yelled at him live to keep his wife's name out of his mouth.

For the first time since the tense moment that was lived in the middle of the award ceremony, Chris made a forceful release and admitted that he still cannot believe what happened on the air.

Chris Rock talked:

Since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, the comedian kept quiet and the only thing that was known was that he decided not to proceed legally against the actor. However, in his recent show (obtained by Variety) he received a standing ovation from the public and took advantage of the space to talk about it.

Rock began by jokingly asking how the weekend of the hearing had been and explained that he is still processing what happened, so he would prefer to delve into the subject later.

"I'm not sure what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a full show that I wrote before this weekend. I'm still processing what happened. So I'll talk about that at some point. And it will be serious and fun", said Chris Rock.

Later an audience member yelled, "Rot Will Smith!" but Rock ignored the comment and began his comedy performance. "I'm going to tell some jokes," he said. "It's nice to be outside."