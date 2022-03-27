The 2022 Oscar Awards are already preparing for a new edition, where we are going to see the best actors, directors and films of the year receiving the well-deserved recognition for entertaining us and showing us that cinema is one of the best things we have in the world. Here is everything you need to know about this ceremony.

The Oscars are the most famous awards in the film industry and, also, the most treasured in the world. The Red Carpet just started but we can't wait for the ceremony.

At last year's Oscars, Frances McDorman, Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao happened to receive their awards in a relatively empty room, due to Covid, and during a time when we stopped going to theaters and relying on streaming to see good films.

Now the world looks different again, theaters are now open, and many movies that delayed their release dates are finally here. Netflix dominates the nomination lists for many awards again, but we also have the big studios with movies that took us back to fill seats. Here, is everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars.

How do I watch the Oscars red carpet and pre-show?

In case you didn't know, Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, and designer Brandon Maxwell will host The Oscars Red Carpet Show on ABC starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. For more information about the Red Carpet you can click: here.

How do I watch the 2022 Oscars?

ABC, including abc.com and the ABC app, will air the ceremony this year. For anyone who wants to watch the stream online or doesn't have access to over-the-air broadcasts, the show will air on ABC on YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV.

At what time do I stream this event?

The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony will be celebrated on Sunday, March 27 at the Theater Dolby of Los Angeles at 8 PM (ET). This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

How long are the 2022 Oscars?

The show is usually three hours long, but this year, the show is getting trimmed down and should be shorter.

What movies are nominated for “Best Picture”?

King Richard (Reinaldo Marcus Green)

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay)

CODA (Sian Heder)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Dune (Denis Villeneuve)

West Side Story (Steven Spielberg)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

The Oscars are about to start! So grab something to drink, relax and enjoy!