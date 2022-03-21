It's almost time to discover which movies, actors and directors win at the 2022 Oscars. Here, check out when this year's ceremony is going to take place.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 27 and actors, writers, fans and everything in between are getting ready to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night and the best of the past year in film. You can watch the ceremony on fuboTV (free-trial) at 8 PM ET.

As usual, there are great stories to follow. From first time nominees, such as Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, who could become the first deaf actor to win an Oscar; to Jane Campion, who is in a victory ride with her film ‘The Power of the Dog’ and could became the first woman to win all the big prizes as director.

Last year, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the 93th Academy Awards were celebrated in an unusual location: at the Union Station in Los Angeles. So, many fans are wondering where this year’s ceremony will take place. Here, check out the answer.

2022 Oscars: The 94th Academy Awards are coming back to the Dolby Theater

This year, the Oscars are coming back to their usual location since 2002: the Dolby Theater Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles. However, the Oscars have been celebrated in many locations throughout the years since the first edition, celebrated in 1929.

The first edition was presented at a private dinner hosted in The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. However, from 1930 to 1943, the ceremony was held alternately between two venues: the Ambassador Hotel on Wilshire Boulevard and the Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The ceremony was also held in the Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood (1944-46), Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles (1947-48), the Academy Award Theater (1949), Hollywood's Pantages Theatre (1950-60), and even, simultaneously between New York and Los Angeles during from 1953-57 at the NBC International Theater and the NBC Century Theater.

Other venues have been the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium and the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles County Music Center. This year’s ceremony will have protocols against Covid-19, as people attending the 2022 Oscars will be required to be vaccinated, per Vulture.