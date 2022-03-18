It got complicated for Amy Schumer. The comedian lawyers advised her not to tell half of the jokes she had planned for the 2022 Oscars.

The 94th edition of the Oscars will take place on March 27, with a ceremony conducted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This is the first time in four years that the show has some kind of host, after the controversy surrounding Kevin Hart and the pandemic. The Academy opted not to include presenters as part of the show but this year things changed.

Amy Schumer has already began to prepare her role as an "Oscar" host and in an interview with The View, the comedian said that her lawyer suggested not say everything she had planned due to the heavy nature of her comedy.

Schumer added, “Coming out of this pandemic, I really want to act. I'm really excited to do this, and I'm also, you know, a heavy comedian.I consulted my lawyer and he said: 'You can't say half of those things,' so the ones I can say, I will!”

Looking for advice…

During the show, he also asked the actress Whoopi Goldberg, who has hosted the Academy Awards in the past, for advice on how to run the event. Goldberg added, “Go have a good time. Don't read anything, stay away from the Internet, don't read it two days before and don't read it two days after. Everyone thinks it's the easiest job in the world, and it's not. If you have fun, they will have a good time too.”

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes aren't the only presenters. The Oscars will also feature celebrities such as Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Zoë Kravitz, Lily James, Lady Gaga, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez and Chris Rock. We can't wait for March 27 and Amy Schumer jokes…