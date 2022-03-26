The Oscars 2022 awards ceremony is tomorrow and we can't wait. As usual in any great award ceremony, the arrival of all the celebrities is an instance of great interest. The popular red carpet its on its way, here, check out when and how to watch it.

This year the Academy is prepearing a great show, with the intention of rewarding the best of cinema during the last year and attract the attention of the public from all over the world. The biggest party in Hollywood promises a version much closer to pre-pandemic glamour, and in order not to miss anything about the big night in the industry, you need to know where and how to watch it.

The looks, various guesses regarding possible winners and the incisive look of the fashion specialists, will be the main protagonists of this preview. It will be hosted by actress Laverne Cox, who will be accompanied by a group of entertainment and clothing professionals, including Brad Goreski, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Karamo, Naz Perez and Jacqueline Coley.

Once again, E! Entertainment is in charge of covering the popular red carpet and no one does awards season like E!.

How do I watch the Oscars red carpet and pre-show?

E! will air celebrity arrivals on the red carpet and recapping this year's nominees starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, and designer Brandon Maxwell will host The Oscars Red Carpet Show on ABC starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Live From E!: Oscars kicks off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, with hosts award-winning actress Laverne Cox. The red carpet experience will feature the most spontaneous and entertaining interviews with film's biggest stars and nominees, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes access and running fashion commentary from the panelists: Queer Eye's Karamo, stylist Brad Goreski, pop culture wiz Naz Perez and E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi. E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester and Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley will also be live from the top of Ripley's.

Fashion fanatics will be able to get even more Oscars coverage with E!'s digital show Live From E! Stream: Oscars, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on @enews Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app.

When are the 2022 Oscars?

The Oscars will be on Sunday, March 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Unlike last year's special event at Los Angeles's Union Station, the show is returning to the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland.

How do I watch the 2022 Oscars?

ABC, including abc.com and the ABC app, will air the ceremony this year. For anyone who wants to watch the stream online or doesn't have access to over-the-air broadcasts, the show will air on ABC on YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV.