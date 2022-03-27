It is the return of the biggest Hollywood ceremony. The figures are already shown in Los Angeles.The red carpet just started, here are the best looks so far.

The great cinema gala returns to Hollywood today. The Academy of Hollywood celebrates the 94th edition of the Oscars, the awards that distinguish the best film production of the last year

At the Dolby Theater, in the heart of the Los Angeles Walk of Fame, the 2022 Oscars promise a night of emotions and fun with clear favorites among the films and nominated figures in each of the 23 categories.

The gala has an amazing list of presenters, including Samuel L. Jackson, Lady Gaga, Uma Thurman and John Travolta. In addition, artists such as Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Sebastián Yatra will rock these awards. The starts are already in the Red Carpet, here check out the best looks so far.

Timothee Chalamet

Despite not having personal nominations this year, the actor Timothee Chalamet did not go unnoticed in the run-up to the awards ceremony. The main star of the film Dune, who is a candidate in 10 shortlists, captivated everyone present on the red carpet with his wardrobe: No shirt and a shiny jacket.

Nicole Kidman

Smiling and wearing a striking dress, actress Nicole Kidman arrived at the Oscars nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in "Being The Ricardos."

Will Smith

The arrival of Will Smith, nominated for 'Best Actor' and 'Best Film' for his work in King Richard, was one of the most anticipated of the day.He arrived with his partner Jada Pinkett Smith, who wore a long green dress.

Andrew Garfield

Tonight, he is one of the favorites: he could win his first Oscar for Best Actor for the performance of Jonathan Larson in the Netflix movie Tick, Tick, Boom.

Other celebrities best looks: