The Internet is talking about a reunion and we can't help the excitement. Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" turns 50 years old and more great things are about to happen.

The Oscars are the most famous awards in the film industry and, also, the most treasured in the world. This ceremony symbolizes the glamor that characterizes Hollywood; American actors, directors and producers (Not only their work, but also their way of life, looks and personal relationships) generally this generates fascination in the general public.

This ceremony is one of the most watched television events in the whole world. However, the rate of this show is going down. COVID-19, unknown movies, racial issues, there are many reasons why they are losing more and more audience every year.

Hopefully things are changing and the academy is trying. Reuniting the cast of ‘The Godfather’ at this year’s Oscars it's actually a great idea to gain an audience and give the fans what they want.

“The Godfather: 50 Years”

The legendary film directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Marlon Brando was re-released in theaters around the world for the 50th anniversary of its premiere on the big screen. This film was the winner of the Oscar for Best Picture in 1972 and managed to establish itself over the decades as one of the best films of all time, by specialists and fans. On February 25, Paramount Pictures re-released “The Godfather: 50 Years” into 156 AMC Dolby theaters as an anniversary tribute to this classic.

This movie since its debut in cinemas, earned $970,000 for a per-location average of $6,218.This movie was No. 1 or No. 2 in 50 percent of the theaters where it played, and got into the top three in all 156 locations. It came first in AMC Lincoln Square, one of the country’s busiest cinemas, as well as AMC Metreon in San Francisco and AMC Georgetown in Washington, D.C. The 50th anniversary rerelease also did well around the world, earning $1.4 million. This movie has already grossed a total of $248.2 million at the global box office.

Rate or love for cinema?

Sources confirm that this year's Oscars is going to reunite the cast of ‘The Godfather’. This will obviously bring more views to the ceremony and what we are all asking is the following: “Is the Academy doing this to celebrate the 50 year anniversary of The Godfather or for the views?”. “The Godfather: 50 Years” will really help the Oscars this year. To be honest, we can't wait for this reunion to happen.