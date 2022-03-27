The pre 2022 Oscars celebration has already begun. The nominees wore unforgettable outfits and the internet was filled with photos. Check out the looks of celebrities like Zendaya, Zoë Kravitz and more!

The Oscar Awards involve a huge celebration. The 94th edition of the ceremony organized by the Academies of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will seek to honor and celebrate the best films that were released between January and December of the year 2021.

But this celebration not only takes place in television, celebrities also enjoy parties before and after the great delivery of the Academy.

Last night a completely exclusive dinner was held and the most famous actors and directors of the industry participated. They also wore shocking looks that worked as a preview of what they will wear on the red carpet of the Oscars 2022. Here, check out all the celebs.

Zendaya

Zendaya stole everyone's gaze in a luxurious black dress. She represented Dune, the film that accumulates 10 nominations, including Best Picture.

One of the huge events, was promoted by Saint Laurent and organized by Anthony Vaccarello (The brand's creative director) on Friday night in Los Angeles.

Zoë Kravitz

Pedro Almodóvar

Attended on behalf of Madres Paralelas, nominated for Best Actress and Best Soundtrack.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The director of The Lost Daughter, is nominated for Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The looks of celebrities pre-awards: