Get to know all the details so you don't miss the most important ceremony in cinema, the 2022 Oscar Awards.

Oscars 2022: What channel and how to stream this awards

The 94th edition of the ceremony organized by the Academies of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will seek to honor and celebrate the best films that were released between January and December of the year 2021. Grab your favorite snack, something to drink, dress up and get ready for the Oscars.

This year, the Best Picture category has ten great pictures:

King Richard (Reinaldo Marcus Green)

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay)

CODA (Sian Heder)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Dune (Denis Villeneuve)

West Side Story (Steven Spielberg)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

You can't miss this awards. Here, check out at what channel and how to stream the 2022 Oscars.

When are the 2022 Oscars?

The Oscars will be on Sunday, March 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Unlike last year's special event at Los Angeles's Union Station, the show is returning to the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland.

How do I watch the Oscars red carpet and pre-show?

Before the big show, E! will air celebrity arrivals on the red carpet and recapping this year's nominees starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, and designer Brandon Maxwell will host The Oscars Red Carpet Show on ABC starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. For more information about the Red Carpet you can click: here.

How do I watch the 2022 Oscars?

ABC, including abc.com and the ABC app, will air the ceremony this year. For anyone who wants to watch the stream online or doesn't have access to over-the-air broadcasts, the show will air on ABC on YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV.

How long are the 2022 Oscars?

The show is usually three hours long, but this year, the show is getting trimmed down and should be shorter.