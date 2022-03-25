This ceremony is not just about awards, the food is a pretty big deal.Hollywood's biggest night is going to be both starry and delicious. A new menu will be introduced and this article is going to make you drool.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 27 and actors, writers, fans and everything in between are getting ready to celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night and the best of the past year in film. You can watch the ceremony onfuboTV (free-trial) at 8 PM ET.

This ceremony is full of stars and the internet says, in previous years these celebrities didn't have anything to eat. Complaintsand Ellen DeGeneres ordering a Pizza in the 2014 Oscars really changed the ceremony.

For the first time, Wolfgang Puck is creating a menu with Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro for the Governors Ball, to the official Oscars after-party. Celebrities will be treated to new imaginative dishes in addition to returning favorites including smoked salmon Oscars and spicy tuna cones, according to the event's press release.

Let's talk about the dishes

Ghetto Gastro is a New York based collective of chefs and food enthusiasts with deep ties to the Bronx that was formed in 2012.The members include, Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker.

They will be serving the Oscar nominees, presenters, performers and attendees items including ancestral roots waffles with fried chicken and spicy sovereign syrup, trading places cornbread with crab and caviar and field of dreams crispy coconut rice with peas and sweet plantain.

According to People Magazine, "Every year we look to find ways to keep things new, fresh and fun," Puck said in a statement. "The Oscars Governors Ball is an event where food, fashion, culture, cinema and music collide. To celebrate this convergence, we couldn't think of a better partner than Ghetto Gastro."

The drinks are also important. Guests will be able to sip on a variety of beverages including Champagne Fleur de Miraval, two limited-edition Francis Ford Coppola Wines and a selection of Tequila Don Julio specialty cocktails.

What's for dessert?

For a sweet treat after the show, the chefs will be offering a variety of desserts including chocolate sea salt Oscar eclairs, grapefruit panna cotta and smore's macarons.

This ceremony will take place on March 27 at 8pm ET and will be broadcast on ABC. We will watch it eating defrosted pizza but we are always intrigued by what celebrities eat.