Finally we know who is going to perform at this year's Oscars. Beyoncé isn't the only one. Here, check out the different performers of the 94th Oscars.

The Academy posted a list introducing this year’s Original Song nominees and performers for the 94th Oscars.This ceremony will take place on March 27 at 8pm ET and will be broadcast on ABC.

There will be a strong musical presence at this year's ceremony with D-Nice and the Samples keeping the tunes coming throughout the night while Travis Barker, Sheila E., Robert Glasper, and music director Adam Blackstone will also provide music as part of an all-star band.

According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, Van Morrison was invited to perform his nominated “Down to Joy” from Belfast, but wasn’t able to make it. But we will watch amazing performances from very famous artists.

Beyoncé

The singer is nominated for the “Best Original Song” category and is set to perform “Be Alive” from King Richard. This isn't her first time performing, Beyoncé has performed on the show on three prior occasions.

2005: She performed “Learn to Be Lonely” from The Phantom of the Opera , “Believe” from The Polar Express (performed with Josh Groban) and “Vois sur ton chemin (Look to Your Path)” from The Chorus (performed with American Boychoir).

She performed “Learn to Be Lonely” from , “Believe” from (performed with Josh Groban) and “Vois sur ton chemin (Look to Your Path)” from (performed with American Boychoir). 2007: Beyoncé sang three nominated songs from Dreamgirls alongside Jennifer Hudson , her co-star in that film.The two performed “Love You I Do” and “Listen” and were joined by Keith Robinson and Anika Noni Rose to perform “Patience.”

sang three nominated songs from alongside , her co-star in that film.The two performed “Love You I Do” and “Listen” and were joined by and to perform “Patience.” 2009: She sang with the Oscar host at that moment, Hugh Jackman and numerous other stars to sing a medley celebrating movie musicals. The other performers were Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper and the USC Trojan Marching Band, also known as the Spirit of Troy.

Here you can listen to “Be Alive”:

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

They will perform “No Time to Die” from the film of the same name and they are both nominated in the “Best Original Song” category. It's not their first time, Billie and FINNEAS performed The Beatles’ “Yesterday” for the In Memoriam segment two years ago. “No Time to Die” has already earned Eilish and Finneas a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

Reba McEntire

The singer will perform “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days. McEntire performed the nominated “I’m Checkin’ Out” from Postcards From the Edge on the telecast in 1991.

Sebastián Yatra

This will be Yatra’s first performance on the Oscar telecast. He will perform “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.