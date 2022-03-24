There is always some controversy with the Oscars and China. But in this case it transcends the screen for the second time. Apparently this ceremony will not be seen in China. Here, we tell you why.

The Oscars were broadcast in China by 1905.com: a subsidiary of Chinese television network CCTV, and a source close to it, told The Hollywood Reporter that for the second year in a row they will not be broadcasting the most prestigious ceremony in Hollywood.

Last year China also did not broadcast the Oscar Awards, this due to two reasons: the nomination of Do Not Split for Best Documentary Short Film (Since the production revolves around the Hong Kong protests against the Chinese government), and the figure of the filmmaker Chloe Zhao, who raised the award for Best Direction and went so far as to declare in an interview in 2013 that the country governed by Xi Jinping is "a place where there are lies everywhere."

To this we must add that the relationship between Hollywood and China has not been good last year, since not many films from the American film industry have been released in the country governed by Xi Jinping. As Deadline indicates, of the films nominated for the 2022 Oscars, only Dune, No Time To Die, Charm and Cruella have seen the light in the Asian country. One year later, China won't see the Oscars again.

What are the reasons behind this decision?

The reason for this last decision is unknown, however the sources of the previously mentioned media say that there are two possible reasons why the 2022 Oscars will not be broadcast in China:

The first has to do with the nomination for Best Documentary of Ascension , a film by Jessica Kingdon that explores the economic model of the country governed by Xi Jinping , which shows a facet of it that officials of the aforementioned territory may not like.

, a film by that explores the economic model of the country governed by , which shows a facet of it that officials of the aforementioned territory may not like. The second reason could be the political declarations in favor of Ukraine that could be made at the event, since China is an ally of Russia, and therefore has not condemned the invasion carried out by the military forces of the country governed by Vladimir Putin to the territory directed by Volodymyr Zelensky.

Will they talk about the ceremony?

Despite the above, sources from The Hollywood Reporter report that some programs and media will cover the 2022 Oscars, this in some segments of news programs related to the world of cinema.

For example, The Global Times (The mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party), published a report where it talks about the number of nominees that come from Spain for the famous Hollywood awards ceremony.