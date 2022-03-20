While Rachel Zegler was the star of ‘West Side Story, portraying the classic role of Maria, the actress won’t be able to attend the upcoming Oscars ceremony. Here, check out the reason and why that didn’t set well with fans.

Despite not being exactly a box office hit, Steven Spielberg remake of 'West Side Story' was critically acclaimed and it’s competing for seven categories at the 2022 Oscars, including Best Picture. However, one of its stars won’t be able to be at the ceremony, Rachel Zegler.

Zegler, 20, portrayed the lead character Maria in the film, receiving good reviews from her performance. The actress is set to star as Snow White in the upcoming Disney’s live-action remake of the classic fairy-tale.

For her work as Maria, Zegler won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, being the first Colombian descent actress to do so. Unfortunately, she didn’t receive any nominations for the Oscars and she has revealed she won’t be attending the ceremony.

The reason why Rachel Zegler won’t be attending the 2022 Oscars ceremony

Commenting on an Instagram fan comment talking about the excitement to see the dress she would wear at the Academy Awards, Zegler said that she wasn’t going to be in the ceremony as she wasn't invited. “I’m not invited, so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” said Zegler in response to the comment.

“I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening," Zegler wrote in her reply. "I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate with our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes - I'm disappointed, too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie,” she added.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the studios behind nominated films determine the entries for Best Picture nominees, while circumstances are different for presenters. However, in a series of tweets, Zegler seemed to clear the air about another reason of why she can't assits, seemingly referring to protocols she must follow while shooting a project in London.

“My goodness, folks!! I appreciate all the support, I really really do. We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. That goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london)…and Awards shows alike. Let's all just respect the process and I'll get off my phone x R,” she tweeted.

The 94th Academy Awards airs March 27 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. You can also stream the ceremony on fuboTV (free-trial).