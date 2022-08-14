We are only eight months away from knowing who will take home one of the most important awards in the Hollywood film industry. Here we tell you who the Academy's possible nominees are as of today.

Oscars 2023 predictions: Who are the possible nominees?

The Oscars is one of the most anticipated events of the year for all celebrities and audiences. Not only for the awards ceremony but for the red carpet, the looks and the iconic moments that the Academy has given us in the past editions, full of luxury and glamour.

Last year, during the awards ceremony, one of the most tense and controversial moments of recent years in Hollywood took place. Will Smith and Chris Rock starred in a moment that has reverberated around the world and has been the source of several ironic reactions on social networks.

However, the Academy has not taken what has happened as a joke and it seems that Will would have been banned for 10 years from the award ceremony. A pretty hard factor for the actor, since the event usually has a great repercussion in several ways. We will have to wait to see what moments the 95th edition of the Oscars has in store for us.

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Picture

The Fabelmans - Universal Pictures

Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths) - Netflix

TÁR - Focus Features

The Son - Sony Pictures Classics

Women Talking - MGM/United Artists Releasing

Everything Everywhere All at Once - A24

Triangle of Sadness - Neon

The Banshees of Inisherin - Searchlight Pictures

Elvis - Warner Bros.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Marvel Studios

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Director

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Alejandro González Iñárritu - Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)

Todd Field - TÁR

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Actor

Hugh Jackman - The Son

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Bill Nighy - Living

Daniel Giménez Cacho - Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)

Austin Butler - Elvis

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cate Blanchett - TÁR

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Florence Pugh - Don’t Worry Darling

Frances McDormand - Women Talking

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano - The Fabelmans

Don Cheadle - White Noise

Woody Harrelson - Triangle of Sadness

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Supporting Actress

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Jessie Buckley - Women Talking

Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Vanessa Kirby - The Son

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Original Screenplay

The Fabelmans - Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths) - Nicolás Giacobone and Alejandro González Iñárritu

TÁR - Todd Field

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking - Sarah Polley (based on the novel by Miriam Toews)

White Noise - Noah Baumbach (based on the novel by Don DeLillo)

The Son - Christopher Hampton (based on the play by Florian Zeller)

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh (based on a play written by McDonagh)

She Said - Rebecca Lenkiewicz (based on the book by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey)

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Lisa Henson and Gary Ungar

Strange World - Don Hall and Roy Conli

Wendell & Wild - Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jordan Peele and Henry Selick

Lightyear - Angus MacLane and Galyn Susman

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - Dean Fleischer-Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Terry Leonard and Paul Mezey.

