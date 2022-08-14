The Oscars is one of the most anticipated events of the year for all celebrities and audiences. Not only for the awards ceremony but for the red carpet, the looks and the iconic moments that the Academy has given us in the past editions, full of luxury and glamour.
Last year, during the awards ceremony, one of the most tense and controversial moments of recent years in Hollywood took place. Will Smith and Chris Rock starred in a moment that has reverberated around the world and has been the source of several ironic reactions on social networks.
However, the Academy has not taken what has happened as a joke and it seems that Will would have been banned for 10 years from the award ceremony. A pretty hard factor for the actor, since the event usually has a great repercussion in several ways. We will have to wait to see what moments the 95th edition of the Oscars has in store for us.
Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Picture
The Fabelmans - Universal Pictures
Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths) - Netflix
TÁR - Focus Features
The Son - Sony Pictures Classics
Women Talking - MGM/United Artists Releasing
Everything Everywhere All at Once - A24
Triangle of Sadness - Neon
The Banshees of Inisherin - Searchlight Pictures
Elvis - Warner Bros.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Marvel Studios
Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Director
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Alejandro González Iñárritu - Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)
Todd Field - TÁR
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Actor
Hugh Jackman - The Son
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Bill Nighy - Living
Daniel Giménez Cacho - Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)
Austin Butler - Elvis
Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Cate Blanchett - TÁR
Danielle Deadwyler - Till
Florence Pugh - Don’t Worry Darling
Frances McDormand - Women Talking
Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Supporting Actor
Paul Dano - The Fabelmans
Don Cheadle - White Noise
Woody Harrelson - Triangle of Sadness
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Supporting Actress
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Jessie Buckley - Women Talking
Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness
Vanessa Kirby - The Son
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Original Screenplay
The Fabelmans - Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund
Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths) - Nicolás Giacobone and Alejandro González Iñárritu
TÁR - Todd Field
Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking - Sarah Polley (based on the novel by Miriam Toews)
White Noise - Noah Baumbach (based on the novel by Don DeLillo)
The Son - Christopher Hampton (based on the play by Florian Zeller)
The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh (based on a play written by McDonagh)
She Said - Rebecca Lenkiewicz (based on the book by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey)
Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Lisa Henson and Gary Ungar
Strange World - Don Hall and Roy Conli
Wendell & Wild - Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jordan Peele and Henry Selick
Lightyear - Angus MacLane and Galyn Susman
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - Dean Fleischer-Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Terry Leonard and Paul Mezey.
Here is the complete list of all the awards to be presented at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022 on ABC:
- Best Image
- Best Director
- Best Actor
- Best Actress
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best Animated Feature
- Best Production Design
- Best Cinematography
- Best Costume Design
- Best Film Editing
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Best Sound
- Best Visual Effects
- Best Original Score
- Best Original Song
- Best Documentary Feature
- Best International Feature Film
- Best Animated Short Film
- Best Documentary Short Film
- Best Live Action Short Film