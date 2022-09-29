Mystery, friends who are family, wealthy villains and gold from a lost ship are the hallmarks of Outer Banks. The series is back with season 3 to continue the drama surrounding the Pogues. Here we tell you everything you need to know, such as the possible premiere date, cast and plot.

As we've seen in the last two seasons, Outer Banks loves to end its episodes with explosive, action-packed and suspenseful finales. Netflix recently announced that the Pogues will be back soon and production has already begun on one of the most beautiful beaches. Prepare to return to town and remember: Once a Pogue, Always a Pogue.

During TUDUM, the event organized for fans of the platform, the production company released a small preview of what's to come for season 3 of the teen series. Apparently it will reveal what happened to the family and friends after the last chapters. The second season left viewers in adrenaline shock and the new one is likely to keep us on edge from minute 1.

As time went by, the show won the hearts of the audience and the entertainment company decided to go step by step and renew it for a new season. At this point, it has already consolidated a large fandom and its protagonists are ready to make fans happy again and come back to play the mythical characters.

'Outer Banks' Cast

The cast of the new season will feature almost all of the same cast members as the previous edition. The core family will be back. Chase Stokes will be John B, Madelyn Cline will be Sarah Cameron, Rudy Pankow will be JJ, Madison Bailey will be Kie and Jonathon Daviss will be Pope.

While Austin North, Drew Starkey and Charles Esten will again play Topper, Rafe Cameron and Ward Cameron, Carlacia Grant, who plays Cleo, the latest addition to the group of friends, has been promoted to series regular.

On the other hand, according to TV Guide, Andy McQueen will be Carlos Singh and the character is described as "a ruthless Caribbean Don on his own treasure hunt". He will be joined by Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Singh's chief security officer. In addition, Fiona Palomo will be Sofia and is identified as "a self-identified Pogue who forms a close connection with Rafe".

'Outer Banks' Plot

We still don't know what the plot will be about, but it has been confirmed that it will pick up with the story of the Pogues after what happened in the season finale. On the other hand, the romance between the main characters will also be explored. Showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke spoke to EW and stated that things will happen between JJ and Kia.

"We wanted to explore the Ki-Pope relationship but obviously we're aware of how fans feel about JJ and Ki. We wanted to provoke that for season three. We didn't want to do it right away, but we definitely want to do it just because it took us by surprise, like the audience reaction to JJ and Kiara and supporting that romance. So we opened up right away because it seems like an interesting idea to explore, but we're leaving it for season 3", they confirmed.

'Outer Banks' Release date

Filming for the third season of OBX has already begun according to several of the actors involved. Netflix announced that the new episodes should arrive during the course of 2023. But there is still no exact date scheduled.