Netflix confirmed the third season of Outer Banks and announced that there are three great actors who will be joining the main cast as the series develops. Here we tell you who they are and what roles they will be playing.

Outer Banks returns with a major cast expansion. The third season will bring the Pogues family back together with the Kooks and it looks like we're in for some action-packed episodes. Production took a little longer to start up again due to the passing of Alexander "AJ" Jennings, the stunt double for one of the main actors.

Now it was time for everyone to embark on their own treasure hunts and pick up the story where the dramatic season two finale left off. The anticipated third installment finished filming in August of this year and will reunite the returning actors, playing the legendary characters of Sarah Cameron, Pope, JJ, Kiara, Cleo, Rafe and John B.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey and Rudy Pankow (who played Young Sam in Tom Holland's Uncharted) have announced that we can expect plenty of love dramas as the episodes unfold.

OBX Season 3: Who are the new characters and who play them?

In mid-June of this year, Netflix announced that several big name actors would be joining the new episodes for good (for now). The three announced so far are Station Eleven's Andy McQueen, Control Z's Fiona Palomo and Stargirl's Lou Ferrigno Jr.

Andy will be playing Carlos Singh, a ruthless Caribbean-style leader who starts his own mission to find the gold. Fiona will be Sofia, a feisty young woman who identifies as a Pogue but really wants to be a Kook and will form a close relationship with Rafe. Lou will play Ryan, Carlos' chief security officer, who knows how to do his job and strives to never fail.

Chase Stokes, who plays John B, explained during an interview with Elite Daily in April of this year, that he really can't wait for fans to see everything they worked on for this season, which even he doesn't know how it's going to play out.

"The writers really like to keep us on our toes, and I think that creates shows that grab you in the moment.... I have no idea what's going on beyond what we shot in Barbados. I think a lot of loose ends are going to be tied up. A lot of questions will be answered. And as usual, these kids are going to go through the wringer", he confirmed.