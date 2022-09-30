Netflix has announced the arrival of the third season of Outer Banks, whose story follows a group of teenagers, the Pogues, who live in The Cut and are all determined to find out what happened to the father of the group's leader and along the way discover a great legendary treasure linked to John B, who is played by Chase Stokes.
Season 2 has accumulated a large number of viewers and has consolidated a solid fan base as the episodes have gone by. In the season finale we saw some of the most adult and tense scenes of the entire series. Now, with the arrival of the new part, more moments of uncertainty, romance and lies will be haunting the group of friends, who will be leaving for the Bahamas.
The soundtrack is one of the most striking, important and catching factors of the program. The official playlist lasts almost 7 hours and a half with a great amount of melodies of different genres, ranging from reggae (something quite obvious due to the style of the series), hip hop, blues and even jazz, among others. Here we leave you all the songs that appeared:
Outer Banks: List of the songs that appeared in season 1 and 2
Season 1
- Left Hand Free by alt-J
- The Bastard by Whitefield Brothers
- The Infamous Bill by Khruangbin
- Up Up by Sandollar
- Maria También by Khruangbin
- High School Lover by Cayucas
- Lingua (feat. Stylo G) by Sub Focus
- Fimmi Gyal (Radio Edit) by Stylo G
- Hold Me by The Teskey Brothers
- It’s All In Your Head by The Shivas
- Sisters & Brothers by Khruangbin
- The Number 4 by Khruangbin
- Someday Soon by Harlem
- Unholy Water (feat. Chase Perryman) by John Pearson
- You've Got the Heat by Luster
- Show Me The Next Door by The Mango Furs
- Zoo Talk by Mmuso x Claude Money feat. Hendo Houdini
- Already Did by JF
- Billy Gene by Ro$$ Mac
- Sex & Drugs by A Giant Dog
- It's Never Enough by Audiodub
- Itotiani by Chicano Batman
- Evan Finds the Third Room by Khruangbin
- Summer by Skinshape
- Populonia by Mattiel
- Draco by BBG Baby Joe
- Gotta Go by Kilgore
- Borrowed World by Widowspeak
- Continents by Hembree
- Rules by Khruangbin
- The W.A.N.D. by The Flaming Lips
- December by Killimanjaro
- La Danza de Los Mirlos by Los Mirlos
- People Everywhere (Still Alive) by Khruangbin
- Megaton Mile by Local Natives
- Never Gonna Let You Go by Michael Miglio
- Steal Away by Robbie Dupree
- I Can't Leave You by Destinations
- Beautiful Day by Spider Harrison
- 198 by Hundred Visions
- Goin' On by iiGotProductOfficial
- Pity by Royal Headache
- How I Love by Khruangbin
- Lust for Hearts by Modern Pantheist
- Master of Life by Khruangbin
- Yakuba by Whitefield Brothers
- Police On My Back by The Clash
- Anywhere In Glory by Mighty Indiana Travelers
- Half a Mile by Elenowen
- The Raft by Fat Freddie's Drop
- Winter Song by Heliocentrics
- What's Her Name by Lemy
- Version by Jah Levi & The Higher Reasoning
- Paid In Full by Eric B. & Rakim
- I'm A Hustla by Black Oshin
- Safe From Love by The Belle Sounds
- Trouble by Cage The Elephant
- Dream A Little Dream Of Me (Single Version) by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong
Season 2
- Ain't No Rest For The Wicked by Cage The Elephant
- Left With A Gun by Skinshape
- Down the River by Lord Cobra
- Blood From A Stone by Greg Humphreys Electric Trio
- Tooth Ache by RF Shannon
- Bad Kids by Black Lips
- John B Sail (The Wreck of John B) by Blind Blake & The Royal Victoria Hotel Calypsos
- Sandman by Broncho
- Morning Song by Babe Rainbow
- Wiya Waist by The Garifuna Collective
- Baby Why by The Cables
- Never In My Wildest Dreams by Dan Auerbach
- Electric Avenue by Eddy Grant
- Let It Burn by Goat
- Don't You Forget It by Allah-Las
- Veni Vidi Vici by Black Lips
- How Lucky by Kurt Vile feat. John Prine
- King Of A One Horse Town by Dan Auerbach
- Where'd All The Time Go? by Dr. Dog
- My Body by Young The Giant
- Take Me Home Country Roads by Toots & The Maytals
- Blind Owl Speaks by Natural Child
- Paper Planes (DFA Remix) by M.I.A.
- Stuck by Noonday Devils
- I Love You by Willie Griffin
- Texas Sun by Khruangbin & Leon Bridges
- Damaged Goods by Gang of Four
- For The Moment by Kabanjak
- The Bride & The Bachelor by Magnolian feat. Tselmuun
- Man On Fire by Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
- Blue Intention by Black River Assembly
- Catamaran by Allah-Las
- Give Love A Try by Delroy Wilson
- The Gunslinger by Tommy Guerrero
- Airwalkin' by GUM
- Pork Rind by Blackfoot Gypsies
- Strange by Celeste
- My Lady’s On Fire by Ty Segall
- Montezuma by Fleet Foxes
- Intro by The xx
- Out In The Country by Natural Child
- Too Young to Burn by Sonny & the Sunsets
- Dare by Gorillaz
- Heybb! by binki
- Under My Tongue by Katastro
- Raspberry Jam by Allah-Las
- Sabina by Sugar Fed Leopards
- I’m The One by Sister John
- I Have Got No Money by The Peace
- Boys In The Better Land by FONTAINES D.C.
- Lake Song by Deeper
- Mérua by Umalali
- Legalize by Black River Assembly