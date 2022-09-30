The Outer Banks team has already finished filming the third season and now it's time for editing and everything else. So the responsible for its musicalization is already working and to see all the good tunes that have had past editions, here we leave you the complete list of the songs that appeared.

Netflix has announced the arrival of the third season of Outer Banks, whose story follows a group of teenagers, the Pogues, who live in The Cut and are all determined to find out what happened to the father of the group's leader and along the way discover a great legendary treasure linked to John B, who is played by Chase Stokes.

Season 2 has accumulated a large number of viewers and has consolidated a solid fan base as the episodes have gone by. In the season finale we saw some of the most adult and tense scenes of the entire series. Now, with the arrival of the new part, more moments of uncertainty, romance and lies will be haunting the group of friends, who will be leaving for the Bahamas.

The soundtrack is one of the most striking, important and catching factors of the program. The official playlist lasts almost 7 hours and a half with a great amount of melodies of different genres, ranging from reggae (something quite obvious due to the style of the series), hip hop, blues and even jazz, among others. Here we leave you all the songs that appeared:

Outer Banks: List of the songs that appeared in season 1 and 2

Season 1

Left Hand Free by alt-J

The Bastard by Whitefield Brothers

The Infamous Bill by Khruangbin

Up Up by Sandollar

Maria También by Khruangbin

High School Lover by Cayucas

Lingua (feat. Stylo G) by Sub Focus

Fimmi Gyal (Radio Edit) by Stylo G

Hold Me by The Teskey Brothers

It’s All In Your Head by The Shivas

Sisters & Brothers by Khruangbin

The Number 4 by Khruangbin

Someday Soon by Harlem

Unholy Water (feat. Chase Perryman) by John Pearson

You've Got the Heat by Luster

Show Me The Next Door by The Mango Furs

Zoo Talk by Mmuso x Claude Money feat. Hendo Houdini

Already Did by JF

Billy Gene by Ro$$ Mac

Sex & Drugs by A Giant Dog

It's Never Enough by Audiodub

Itotiani by Chicano Batman

Evan Finds the Third Room by Khruangbin

Summer by Skinshape

Populonia by Mattiel

Draco by BBG Baby Joe

Gotta Go by Kilgore

Borrowed World by Widowspeak

Continents by Hembree

Rules by Khruangbin

The W.A.N.D. by The Flaming Lips

December by Killimanjaro

La Danza de Los Mirlos by Los Mirlos

People Everywhere (Still Alive) by Khruangbin

Megaton Mile by Local Natives

Never Gonna Let You Go by Michael Miglio

Steal Away by Robbie Dupree

I Can't Leave You by Destinations

Beautiful Day by Spider Harrison

198 by Hundred Visions

Goin' On by iiGotProductOfficial

Pity by Royal Headache

How I Love by Khruangbin

Lust for Hearts by Modern Pantheist

Master of Life by Khruangbin

Yakuba by Whitefield Brothers

Police On My Back by The Clash

Anywhere In Glory by Mighty Indiana Travelers

Half a Mile by Elenowen

The Raft by Fat Freddie's Drop

Winter Song by Heliocentrics

What's Her Name by Lemy

Version by Jah Levi & The Higher Reasoning

Paid In Full by Eric B. & Rakim

I'm A Hustla by Black Oshin

Safe From Love by The Belle Sounds

Trouble by Cage The Elephant

Dream A Little Dream Of Me (Single Version) by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

Season 2