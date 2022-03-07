If you haven't watched all seasons of Outlander or want to catch up with the recentlty premiered Season 6, here, check out how to stream all episodes of this epic period drama.

Since its premiere in 2014, the love story between Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jaime (Sam Heughan) has enchanted fans all over the world. The epic historical fiction, based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, became an instant hit and the highly anticipated Season 6 has just premiered on Starz this weekend.

However, many fans have binge watched the show on Netflix, which only has the first four seasons available in theUS. While viewers have been waiting patiently for the fifth, with the recent premiere of the sixth on TV and other streaming services, it feels unfair to be so far behind.

This delay it’s due to exclusivity rights. However, Seasons 1-5 aren’t available in other parts of the globe such as France, Italy, and Canada on Netflix. If you’re in the US, here, check out how you can catch up with Season 5 and how to stream Season 6 too.

How to stream all Seasons of Outlander in the US

If you are in the US, you can stream Season 5 on the Starz website, with a subscription. If you have a Hulu subscription, you can add Starz to the monthly plan by paying an extra $5.99 fee. Every season has 13 episodes, except for the first one (16 episodes) and Season 5 (12).

Can I stream Season 6 of Outlander?

Yes, every episode of Season 6 will air on Starz on Sundays (9 PM ET) and you can also stream them. This season will be the shortest so far, with only eight episodes. That's because production suffered set backs due to the pandemic.

When will Season 5 of Outlander be on Netflix?

If you can’t get a new subscription to a streaming service and have to wait for Netflix to watch Season 5, you have to wait until at least May 2022. That’s when Season 5 most likely gets to the platform, if it follows the path of previous seasons.