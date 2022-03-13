Actor Sam Heughan, known for his role of Jaime Fraser in the drama Outlander, talked about the show's continuity during the promotion of season six. Here, check out what he said.

‘Outlander’ recently premiered its sixth season after almost two years of waiting. The Starz series has been very popular since its release in 2014, also thanks to its inclusion on Netflix. However, after six seasons and another one in production, many fans wonder how many seasons are left.

The show follows the love story between Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jaime Fraser (Sam Heughan), after she, an English nurse during the WWII, accidentally travels in time to Scotland in 1743. It’s based on Diana Gabaldon’s books of the same name.

Heughan has been busy promoting the sixth season and he has referred to the popularity of the show and, of course, it’s ending. The 41-year-old actor knows how the show will end and teased it during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

How many Seasons of Outlander will there be?

So far, there are nine published books of Outlander and Gabaldon’s working on the 10th. And, according to Heughan, fans can expect the same amount of seasons. “We're about to do book seven in season seven, so we still have a long way to go,” said Heughan to Fallon.

While the actor also said that he could “definitely see Outlander without Jamie," it doesn’t seem like he is ready to leave his character behind soon. In an interview with Forbes, Heughan also expressed his surprise by the series’ success. “The popularity is just something we never thought we’d imagined could ever happen,” Heughan told the magazine.

“I think when we first started the show, I remember saying 'Oh, we’ll probably be on maybe two seasons or something and then it will be over.' Here we are season six, going into season seven. It doesn’t feel like it’s waning. You know, of course every show has a heyday, but it definitely got a sort of bit of resurgence or second life when it went onto Netflix,” he added.

Outlander prequel: What it will be about?

Heughan also referred to the upcoming prequel, reported by Variety early this week. “There are so many projects in the works, like the Lord John series, and there's also the prequel about Jamie's parents," said to Fallon confirming what many fans thought about the plot of the spin-off.