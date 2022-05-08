Season six of Outlander came to an end this week but the finale left more questions than answers and fans want to know when the next batch of episodes is coming. Here, check out the possible release date for season 7.

The historical drama Outlander, starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, just finished airing its sixth season on Starz. However, fans already want to know what’s going to happen with Claire, Jaime and the rest of the Fraser family, especially as the series still has books to adapt from Diana Gabaldon’s saga.

Luckily for fans, the seventh season was confirmed in March of last year, even before the release of the sixth season. "We look forward to following Claire and Jamie's adventures in America during the Revolution, as well as more time travel during the next season,” announced Christina Davis, president of Starz programming.

While the sixth season was shorter than usual, only having eight episodes, producers also confirmed that the upcoming season will have 16 episodes. This decision was taken after the challenges the production faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions. So, when can you watch the next batch of episodes?

When is Season 7 of Outlander coming out?

The show confirmed through the official social media accounts of the series that Season 7 is already being filmed. The production posted a snap of Balfe and Heugahn alongside Sophie Skelton and Richard Ranking, who portray Brianna and Roger respectively, during the shoot.

“Since we devoured season 6, they are already cooking season 7," was the caption that came with the photograph of the main quartet. The photo has given fans some peace, especially after the Season finale in which Claire and Jaime, spoilers ahead, ended up apart.

However, there are still no indications of an official release date. Nevertheless, Deadline reports that Season 7 could be available later this same year or early 2023. In the meantime, Sam Heughan will appear in the film ‘It’s Coming Back To Me’ with Priyanka Chopra.