Paddy Considine is the new sensation of House of the Dragon. The actor who plays Viserys Targaryen is on track to be one of the favorites for the next Emmys and many more. Here, we tell you which are his best works and where to see them.

Paddy Considine's filmography: What were the House of the Dragon actor's best works?

The work Paddy Considine has been doing in his latest job has been making people talk. The 49-year-old actor is the one who gives life to Viserys Targaryen in the successful Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon. There are not many episodes left where his character is one of the main characters, due to the illness that the king possesses.

However, his work (along with that of Matt Smith) has been strongly praised by critics and audiences alike. It is rumored to be one of the favorites for upcoming awards shows, such as the Emmys. Episode 8 of HOTD has given a lot to talk about, especially for the heartbreaking moment played by Considine and Smith's characters.

With the actor's farewell with the cast, as has already happened with Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, it's time to review all the great performances of the figure. Here, check which were his best works and how to watch them on streaming.

Paddy Considine's best movies and where to watch them

1. Journeyman

After a decisive fight, boxer Matty Burton finds himself lying in the room. Weakened and struggling to remember things, he must give his all to recover and keep his family together.

Is not available to stream with a subscription service.

2. The Death of Stalin

On March 5, 1953, Iosif Stalin, General Secretary of the USSR, died in circumstances that have not yet been clarified. Over the course of two days, the power vacuum resulted in a fierce struggle for the succession. Among the contenders are Georgy Malenkov, the cunning Nikita Khrushchev and Lavrenti Beria, the sadistic head of the secret police.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

3. The Girl with All the Gifts

In the future, a strange fungus has turned almost the entire population into insatiable zombies. A group of children immune to the effects of the virus are the only chance to save humanity. The children are sheltered in a military base located in a village in England, where they are studied in search of a cure. Melanie, one of the girls, stands out above the rest and causes the future of the human race to depend on her.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Macbeth

Protected by the deceitful prophecies of the Fateful Sisters, witches or goddesses of destiny, Macbeth decides to assassinate his king and take the crown. Aware of the horror to which he gives himself up, he forges his terrible destiny and allows himself to be possessed by the evil born of the lust for power, believing himself to be invincible and eternal.

Feature film adaptation of Shakespeare’s Scottish play about General Macbeth whose ambitious wife urges him to use wicked means in order to gain power of the throne over the sitting king, Duncan.

Available on HBO Max.

5. Miss You Already

Milly and Jess have been friends since they were little and have always shared everything. Although the two have grown up differently and have developed different lives, their friendship remains strong. However, this is put to the test when Milly is diagnosed with breast cancer. Milly needs her friend more than ever, but Jess must also face a drastic change in her life: she is pregnant.

Available on EPIX NOW.

6. Child 44

In 1953, Leo Demidov, an undercover Soviet police agent, loses his status, his power and his home when he refuses to denounce his own wife, Raisa, for treason. Exiled from Moscow to a shady provincial outpost, Leo and Raisa join forces with General Mikhail Nesterov in order to track down a serial child murderer.

Available on HBO Max.

7. The Suspicions of Mr Whicher: The Ties That Bind

A divorce case involving a landowner and his young wife spirals into something darker, drawing Whicher into the heart of the English countryside where he uncovers the most disturbing and destructive of secrets.

Available on BritBox via Amazon Prime Video.

8. The Suspicions of Mr Whicher: Beyond the Pale

Based on true events, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher tells the story of the Road Hill House murder, which took place in the summer of 1860 in the county of Wiltshire, United Kingdom. The Kent family home was the site of the abduction and murder of their youngest son, three-year-old Francis Saville Kent.

Available on Hoopla and BritBox via Amazon Prime Video.

9. Pride

Realizing that they have Margaret Thatcher, the police and the conservative press as their common enemies, London gays and lesbians band together to support striking coal miners in Wales in 1984.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

10. The Double

Simon is a shy man who goes unnoticed at work, is despised by his mother and ignored by the woman of his dreams. The arrival of his new co-worker, James, will change his life radically. James, physically the same as him, but completely opposite in his way of being, will begin to supplant his identity.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

11. The World's End

An immature 40-year-old man convinces his childhood friends to finish together a drinking marathon they started 20 years ago and never finished, but as they try to complete the feat, an unexpected threat emerges.

Available on HBO Max.

12. The Suspicions of Mr Whicher: Murder in Angel Lane

Whicher, a retired policeman meets Susan Spencer in a tavern. She is looking for her niece Mary, who has come all the way from London in search of her baby's father. But when Susan turns up dead and her baby is missing, Whicher offers his help in finding the killer.

Available on Hoopla and BritBox via Amazon Prime Video.

13. Now is Good

Tessa, a 17-year-old girl diagnosed with terminal cancer, makes it her mission to live her adolescence in fast motion. So, while her family faces fear and pain, she wants to enjoy every moment.

Available on Tubi.

14. Blitz

Blitz is a London serial killer who is killing police officers. Chief Inspector Roberts and Sergeant Brant, a tough, uncompromising and politically incorrect police detective, are tasked with trying to stop the psychopath.

Available on fuboTV.

15. The Suspicions of Mr Whicher

In 1860, Inspector Jack Whicher of Scotland Yard is sent to rural Wiltshire to investigate the murder of the three-year-old boy Saville Kent, who was snatched from his bed at night and murdered.

Available on Hoopla and BritBox via Amazon Prime Video.

16. Submarine

A 15-year-old boy has two goals: to lose his virginity before his next birthday, and to keep his mother from leaving his father for a dance instructor.

Available on Tubi.

17. The Bourne Ultimatum

Jason Bourne continues his international quest to discover his true identity. From Russia to Europe, North Africa to the United States, Bourne must stay one step ahead of the people who want to capture or kill him before he has a chance to discover the truth.

Available on Peacock.

18. Cinderella Man

During the Great Depression, James J. Braddock, a retired boxer, decides to return to the ring in order to feed his family. He was not a talented boxer, but his courage, sacrifice and dignity took him to the top.

Available on STARZ and Amazon Prime Video.

19. My Summer of Love

The affair of a rebellious young girl with a worldly seductress affects her brother, a professing Christian.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

20. 24 Hour Party People

Manchester, 1976. The performance of the Sex Pistols in front of a capacity of 42 people changes the lives of Tony Wilson and his friends. From that night they formulate a plan that will change the face of pop music and bring notoriety to the whole city.

Available on Freevee, Kanopy, Tubi and Hoopla.

21. In America

The Sullivans are an Irish family who emigrate to New York, where the father wants to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. The family lives in a ramshackle apartment in Manhattan, where they try to adapt to life in the new city. Despite the poor conditions in which they live, they all try to get by. However, the memory of Frankie, the son they lost, continues to haunt them.

Available on STARZ and Amazon Prime Video.

Paddy Considine's best TV shows and where to watch them

1. House of the Dragon – Available on HBO Max.

2. The Outsider – Available on HBO Max.

3. Peaky Blinders – Available on Netflix.

4. Red Riding: In the Year of Our Lord 1980 – Available on Amazon Prime Video.