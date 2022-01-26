Lily James (Cinderella) and Marvel actor Sebastian Stan star in 'Pam & Tommy', the miniseries about the marriage between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Here, check out its premiere date and how to watch it.

One of the most anticipated series of the year is ‘Pam & Tommy’, which revolves around the aftermath of the publication of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape. Lily James and -Marvel actor Sebastian Stan will portray the former couple on the small screen. Here, check out the release date and how to watch.

The series, which will have eight episodes, will follow the story of the real-life Baywatch star and Mötley Crue drummer, who married in 1995 during a Cancún getaway that also was their first date. Of course, the center of the drama will be the leak of their infamous sex tep.

The rest of the cast consists of Seth Rogen, who will play Rand Gauthier, the carpenter who stole the couple’s honeymoon tape; Nick Offerman, who plays Uncle Miltie, a producer who helps sell the video and Taylor Schilling, will portray Rand’s ex-wife Erica Gauthier.

Pam & Tommy: Release date

The series will premiere on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The first three episodes will premiere on the first day of release with the subsequent five episodes following each week. The episodes are directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Cruella) and written by Robert D. Siegel.

Where to watch Pam & Tommy online

In the United States, Pam & Tommy premieres exclusively on Hulu. In Europe, the series can be seen on Disney+, under the brand Star, while in Latin America, fans will watch it on Star+. Hulu offers a 30-day trial.