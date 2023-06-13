Paramount+: The action drama with Tom Cruise that is Top 1 worldwide on the platform

Tom Cruise is one of the world’s most popular actors and is the face of several major franchises, such as Mission Impossible. One of his many hits has been leading the Paramount+ top 10 for the past month.

Joseph Kosinski directed the film, which made its major theatrical debut last year. Since then, it has been one of the most successful in the repertoire of the 60-year-old actor and the rest of the cast.

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie wrote the screenplay from stories by Peter Craig and Justin Marks. The film grossed $1.493 billion at the box office, making it one of the highest grossing films ever.

Which Tom Cruise action movie is Paramount+’s most watched?

Top Gun: Maverick is the #1 ranked film in Paramount+‘s worldwide Top 10, which offers a one-week free trial. Tom Cruise returned to star in the sequel to the hit production last year and it has been a hit since its release.

Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Bashir Salahuddin and Jon Hamm join the iconic actor as the plot unfolds. Powell and Teller have been two of the stars who have gained great popularity.

The story is set more than thirty years after the first installment and follows one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. He tries to dodge a promotion that would force him to stay on the ground, so he ends up training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission unlike any other pilot has ever seen.