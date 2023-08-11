Paramount+: The action movie with Mark Wahlberg that ranks Top 7 in the US

Mark Wahlberg led one of the highest grossing sci-fi and action franchises in movie history. The films were directed by Michael Bay and now it is one of the last ones that shines at Paramount+.

[Watch the trending movie online for FREE in the US on Paramount+]

The screenwriter is Ehren Kruger, who is known to be responsible for such titles as The Ring, Top Gun: Maverick, Arlington Road and the new version of Dumbo. In total, the film took home five awards and more than 20 nominations.

The streaming platform renewed its top 10 this week and two titles of the saga were among the most watched in the United States. Among these is the latest installment, entitled Rise of the Beasts.

Transformers: Age of Extinction ranked No. 7 on Paramount+ US

Paramount+ (7-day free trial) not only renewed its catalog, but also added some of the most popular productions to its top 10. U.S. users were responsible for adding Transformers: Age of Extinction to the list.

“After the epic battle that nearly wiped out Chicago and the entire planet, humanity is trying to recover. However, another threat, ancient and powerful, puts Earth in its crosshairs, so the autobots must act”, says the synopsis.

Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Li Bingbing, Miguel Ferrer, Jeffrey Combs, Mark Rolston, Titus Welliver, Peter Cullen, John Goodman and Ken Watanabe are some of the stars that make up the main cast.