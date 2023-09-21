If there’s a pair that not many expected to appear in an action movie, it’s Vin Diesel and Neymar, but surprisingly it worked, even though the soccer player played a supporting role and only appeared for a few minutes.

It’s a thriller directed by D.J. Caruso, who is known for being responsible for works like I Am Number Four with Alex Pettyfer, Eagle Eye with Shia LaBeouf and Point of No Return with Bridget Fonda.

F. Scott Frazier was chosen to carry out the screenplay adaptation, while Rich Wilkes is the one who created the iconic character, which has everything that fans demand. Here, check out the title that you can watch on Paramount+…

xXx: Return of Xander Cage, the action-suspense thriller on Paramount+

xXx: Return of Xander Cage made its big-screen debut in 2017 and is the third installment of the XXX film franchise. It received mixed reviews from critics but managed to gross over $346 million worldwide.

The amount of money it earned, especially surpassing its budget of 85 million, made it the highest-grossing thriller in the franchise and for Revolution Studios. Currently, it is part of the Paramount+ and Fubo (7-day free trial) catalog.

The story follows Xander Cage, who is presumed dead and abandoned after an incident but secretly returns to action for a new mission: to retrieve the Pandora’s Box, a device that controls military satellites worldwide.