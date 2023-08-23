Tom Cruise has, undoubtedly, left an indelible mark on Hollywood over the past few decades. Thanks to his many successful movies and star power (for better or for worse), Cruise has become one of the most recognizable and enduring figures in the film industry.

While he has starred in acclaimed dramas such as “Top Gun,” “Rain Man,” “Jerry Maguire,” and “A Few Good Men,” he has recently gained a reputation for his (crazier and bigger) action stunts in sagas such as “Mission Impossible,” which this year release its sixth installment “Dead Reckoning: Part I.”

However, Ethan Hunt is not the only intelligence agent Cruise has portrayed on the big screen. Another one of his action thrillers is also trending on Paramount+, according to FlixPatrol, in which you can watch “Top Gun: Maverick.” So, check out which one.

‘Jack Reacher,’ the film with Tom Cruise you can watch on Paramount+

Another iconic character thatCruise has portrayed is military police officer Jack Reacher, which is a character created by Lee Child for a series of novels. The film “Jack Reacher” was released in 2012, written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, with whom Cruise has collaborated ten times so far.

The film is based on the 2005 novel One Shot. Cruise portrays the title character and the supporting cast features Rosamund Pike, Werner Herzog, Robert Duvall, David Oyelowo, Richard Jenkins and Jai Courtney.

The movie centers around the investigation of an attack and killing of five people, in which the main suspect is an ex-military sniper. Reacher agrees to help the sniper’s defense attorney (Pike), but the more Reacher delves into the case, the less clear-cut it appears.