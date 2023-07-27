Paramount+: The aliens movie with Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner that you can watch on the platform

Denis Villeneuve directed one of the most popular movies about aliens and UFOs of recent times, which belongs to the Paramount+ catalog and managed to get eight nominations at the 2017 Oscars.

Although it only won one, as Best Achievement in Sound Editing, it was consolidated as one of the best films of its genre. It starred two great actors, who have filmographies full of successes.

Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner play Louise Banks and Ian Donnelly, the main characters. The list of stars that make up the cast is quite extensive and some of them have been awarded in different ceremonies.

Arrival is Paramount+’s most-watched alien and UFO movie

Arrival is the movie of 2016 that brings several great actors together. This week, after aliens became trendy again, Paramount+ (7-day free trial) brought out its most relevant titles on this topic.

Villeneuve’s production was one of them, so it has quickly become one of the most watched. Eric Heisserer (Bird Box and Shadow and Bone) and Ted Chiang (Division by Zero) wrote the screenplay.

The story follows a linguist who is recruited by the military to communicate with extraterrestrial life forms after twelve mysterious spacecraft land around the world.

Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg, Tzi Ma, Mark O’Brien, Russell Yuen, Frank Schorpion, Jadyn Malone, Abigail Pniowsky and Julia Scarlett Dan join the stars and make up the main cast.