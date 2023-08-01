Paramount+ has an extensive catalog but continues to add new crime and action titles. Now it’s a 2020 movie that has trended again on the platform and earned a spot in the top 10.

Kyle Rankin directed and wrote the screenplay for the thriller, which has a running time of almost two hours. The plot is not only full of action and crime, but abounds with drama and suspense as well.

Isabel May, Radha Mitchell, Thomas Jane, Eli Brown, Olly Sholotan and Treat Williams are some of the actors that make up the main cast. Here, check out which title is trending again…

Run Hide Fight is one of Paramount+’s most watched movies

Run Hide Fight arrived to Paramount+ (7-day free trial) catalog some time ago and this week it has become a worldwide trend, so several users around the world decided to play it several times.

Although it has established itself as a favorite in the platform, this is not the same case in the United States. This is due to the fact that the movie is not available in Paramount’s catalog.

The story follows 17-year-old Zoe Hull, who uses her wits, survival skills and compassion to fight for her life, and the lives of her classmates, against a group of live school shooters.