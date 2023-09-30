Paramount+: The dramatic thriller with Paul Mescal and Emily Watson that is Top 10 worldwide

Paramount+ (7-day free trial) has updated and refreshed its ranking of the most-watched movies worldwide, and a dramatic thriller from last year has managed to secure a spot on the list, becoming the tenth most-chosen by users.

The film was directed by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer. Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly and Shane Crowley were the ones who crafted the story, with Crowley adapting the screenplay for the big screen.

Paul Mescal and Emily Watson were chosen to portray the main characters and lead the plot, bringing Brian O’Hara and Aileen O’Hara to life. Here, check out the film that occupies the Top 10…

God’s Creatures ranked No. 10 on Paramount+ worldwide

God’s Creatures is one of the thrillers that has managed to enter the worldwide Top 10 on Paramount+ (7-day free trial) this week, displacing other titles. It is currently competing with movies like Angel Has Fallen for a higher position.

Despite being a favorite among users of the popular streaming giant, it’s not the same case in the United States because it’s not part of the American catalog. Instead, it can be purchased or rented on Amazon Prime Video.

The story unfolds in a windswept fishing town and follows a mother who wrestles with protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells him shatters her family and her community in this emotional epic.

Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, Aisling Franciosi, Declan Conlon, Marion O’Dwyer, Toni O’Rourke, Brendan McCormack, and Isabelle Connolly are the ones who have brought the main characters to life in this emotional 2022 movie.