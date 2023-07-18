Paramount+: The gangster drama with Sylvester Stallone that is the most-watched series on the platform

Paramount+ might not be as popular as Netflix, Prime Video or Max, but that doesn’t mean that this streaming service doesn’t have entertaining movies and TV shows. Currently, the most watched series of the platform also stars a well-known and respected actor as Sylvester Stallone.

Stallone is, undoubtedly, best known for his work as the boxer Rocky Balboa in the film series, he has also written and produced, as well as his role in the Rambo franchise. He also has starred in several action movies such as The Expendables franchise.

However, like many other film actors, he hadn’t starred in a TV series before. But now he has joined other big names such as Nicole Kidman, Harrison Ford, and more, who have also made the lead to TV. So, check out everything you need to know about his first role for a series.

The series starring Sylvester Stallone that is number 1 on Paramount+

Tulsa King is a crime drama created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1923) for Paramount+, with Terence Winter as showrunner. The story follows a Mafia capo (Stallone) who just got out of prison and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he begins to set up a criminal organization. Per FlixPatrol, is the number series on the platform in the US (July 18th).

Andrea Savage, Jay Will, Max Casella,Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany complete the main cast. The first season consists of nine episodes.

It has already been renewed for a second season. However, there’s no release date in sight, especially as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are currently on strike after the AMPTP (which represents the biggest studios in Hollywood, including Paramount) failed to negotiate a fair deal with actors and writers.