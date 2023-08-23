Paramount+ not only offers a wide catalog and a free one-week trial, but it also contains some of the most popular classics that have propelled recognized stars like Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter to the peak of their careers.

This week, a film that has been nominated for an Oscar and is one of the most-watched on the platform in the United States has become a trending topic. It was directed by Tim Burton, one of the acclaimed directors known for his gothic style.

John Logan was responsible for adapting the screenplay for the big screen, while Hugh Wheeler and Christopher Bond also received credits for its writing. Here, check out which title debuted in 2007 as one of the best…

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the trending classic on Paramount+

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is not only one of the most popular classics from Burton, Depp and Bonham Carter, but it has also been acclaimed as one of the most successful productions involving this talented trio.

As it happens daily on streaming platforms, trends and the most-watched titles have been updated, and the gothic period drama has risen from the ashes among Paramount+ users (7-day free trial).

The plot portrays the infamous story of Benjamin Barker, also known as Sweeney Todd, who establishes a barber shop in London that becomes the foundation of a sinister partnership with his fellow tenant, Mrs. Lovett.

The musical boasts an extensive list of stars that formed the cast, and among the most prominent are Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman, Timothy Spall, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Stewart Head and Jamie Campbell Bower.