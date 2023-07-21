Paramount+: The horror movie with Emily Blunt that is trending in the US

Emily Blunt has worked multiple times with Paramount+, but this time it is not a horror movie from the platform that shines in the catalog, but a work of the actress and her husband, John Krasinski.

The actor was the one who directed the film in 2018 and after releasing two installments, he opted to carry out a spin-off. This one has not yet been released, but it will be led by Lupita Nyong’o and will be released in 2024.

The streaming service owns all the movies in the franchise, along with Fubo. Which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. Here, check out which title is trending again…

A Quiet Place is Paramount+’s most watched horror movie

Emily Blunt stars in A Quiet Place, the horror flick that has become trending again on Paramount+ (7-day free trial) and one of the most watched films of the week worldwide. John Krasinski not only acts, but also directs in the project.

The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world and follows a family that is forced to live in silence while hiding from monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing. Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Cade Woodward are among the actors who join the stars.

It has already been confirmed that apart from the spin-off with the Black Panther actress, there will be a fourth installment, which if all goes well would hit the big screen during sometime in 2025. This will happen if the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to an end.