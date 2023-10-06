Paramount+: The horror reboot to watch just hours after its premiere

Paramount+ (7-day free trial) has just released one of the most anticipated reboots of the year a few hours ago, which is based on one of Stephen King‘s iconic novels, known as the master of horror.

The film is directed by Lindsey Anderson Beer (Chaos Walking and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser), marking her directorial debut. The screenplay was co-written by the filmmaker and Jeff Buhler (Nightflyers and The Prodigy).

The adaptation is the prequel to the new version of Pet Sematary, which was based on the 1983 novel and made its big debut on the platform in 2019. Here, check out the title you can’t miss…

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, the new horror drama on Paramount+

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is Paramount+‘s new horror title that has been grabbing users’ attention this morning. With just a few hours since its release, it could already be one of the trends of the week.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States, making it the perfect time to take advantage of the offer and watch the new version of Stephen King‘s iconic story, especially during Halloween.

The plot is set in 1969 and follows Jud Crandall, who dreams of leaving Ludlow, Maine behind but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within it. He is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever bind him to Ludlow.

Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Henry Thomas, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Pam Grier, David Duchovny, Samantha Mathis, Glen Gould and Vincent Leclerc are part of the cast of the prequel.