Paramount+: The most popular comedy with Jamie Lynn Spears just hours away from its premiere

It’s been 15 years since Jamie Lynn Spears played Zoey Brooks and this time it was Paramount+ the platform that made possible the reunion of the iconic cast that made one of Nickelodeon‘s most popular series.

Although many did not know if it was a reboot or a sequel, the production company confirmed before its premiere that it would be the long awaited continuation. So fans can finally know what happened to the characters.

Nancy Hower is in charge of directing the film, while Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby wrote the script, with some ideas from Dan Schneider. Here, check out which title is trending less than a day after its release…

Zoey 102 is Paramount+’s most-watched comedy with Jamie Lynn Spears

Zoey 102 is the long-awaited sequel to Nickelodeon’s original series, called Zoey 101, which ran from 2005 to 2008. Britney Spears‘ sister is back to play the title character.

Paramount+ (7-day free trial) added the title to its catalog this morning and it quickly established itself as one of the most popular productions. It is expected to soon join the worldwide top 10, where it will compete with Mean Girls.

Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde, Jack Salvatore Jr., Dean Geyer, Owen Thiele and Thomas Lennon make up the main cast of the movie.

This time, the story follows Zoey Brooks and the rest of the Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite to celebrate Quinn and Logan’s wedding in the present day.