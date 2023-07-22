Vin Diesel is used to action thrillers, especially after starring in the entire Fast and Furious saga, which is not over yet as two more installments will be released in the next few years. Now it’s a 2017 title that hits Paramount+.

Now, it’s a film directed by D.J. Caruso (I Am Number Four) that shines on one of the most important streaming platforms of recent times. Rich Wilkes (The Dirt) and F. Scott Frazier (The Numbers Station) wrote the screenplay.

The Pacifier actor shared the screen with some of the industry’s biggest stars. Among them were Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Samuel L. Jackson, Ice Cube, Donnie Yen, Rory McCann, Kris Wu and Tony Jaa.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage is Paramount+’s most-watched thriller

Return of Xander Cage is the third installment of the XXX saga and one of the most watched movies on Paramount+ (7-day free trial). This week it has been trending again, thanks to the fact that users have chosen it several times.

The story follows Xander Cage, who is left for dead and abandoned after an incident, but secretly returns to action for a new mission. The character is played by Vin Diesel.