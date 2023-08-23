Paul Mescal went from being an independent film actor to one of the most popular stars in the Hollywood industry in a very short time. In 2022, he premiered one of his major works.

The movie was directed and written by Charlotte Wells, who is known for works like Tuesday, Blue Christmas and Laps. The project earned the actor a nomination at the Oscars during the 2023 ceremony.

The 27-year-old star, who will soon be the protagonist of one of the most anticipated sequels by movie and history fans, was accompanied by the young talent Frankie Corio.

Aftersun, the Paul Mescal dramatic thriller that is trending

Aftersun premiered in theaters last year and was one of Paul Mescal‘s most significant performances to date. His work earned him his first Academy Awards nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

Currently, the film is part of the Paramount+ (7-day free trial) catalog and has been a significant trend among users worldwide, but especially in the United States. It can also be watched through Fubo (7-day free trial).

The story follows Sophie, who reflects on the joy and melancholy of a vacation she took with her father twenty years earlier. Real or imagined memories fill the spaces as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.

Francesca Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall, Kayleigh Coleman, Sally Messham and Harry Perdios are some of the many great actors who were part of the cast of the dramatic thriller that was a critical success.