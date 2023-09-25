Jon Hamm will always be associated with “Mad Men” and his iconic portrayal of Don Draper. However, the actor has also shined in film, and one of his most recent roles is currently trending on Paramount+.

Some of Hamm’s movie appearances include “The Day the Earth Stood Still” (2008), “The Town” (2010), “Bridesmaids” (2011), and “Top Gun: Maverick” (2023). In this case, we’re talking about a crime comedy which revives one of the beloved franchises of the genre: Fletch.

The character, created by Gregory Mcdonald, was first portrayed in the 80s by Chevy Chase. However, since then, many attempts to revive it ended up in development hell. Many other actors were attached to the project, such as Zach Braff or Jason Sudeikis, but it was finally Hamm who got the role.

“Confess, Fletch,” a crime comedy with Jon Hamm to watch

The film “Confess, Fletch,” directed by Greg Mottola, was released in 2022, and it follows the charming and troublesome Fletch (Hamm), who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. His only path to exoneration? Uncover the true culprit from a lengthy roster of suspects.

The movie also stars Lorenza Izzo, Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, Roy Wood Jr., and John Slattery. Mottola co-wrote the script with Zev Borow, and the film received positive reviews from critics.

On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, 86% of 126 critics’ reviews are positive. The majority of the praise were for the script, its humor, as well as Hamm’s strong performance.

You can also watch it for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial.