While promotion for it has been quiet due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes, there’s a movie that’s been creating a buzz among audiences: ‘Gran Turismo.’ Starring David Harbour and Orlando Bloom, this movie is also one of the trending picks of the week on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Gran Turismo’ is based on a true story and follows a young video game enthusiast, portrayed by the rising star Archie Madekwe, who turns his gaming obsession into a real-life racing career.

The film has received generally positive reviews and has currently grossed $94 million worldwide, surpassing its $60 million budget. However, if you’ve already seen it and are looking for something similar, you might want to consider watching this sports drama starring Tom Cruise.

‘Days of Thunder,’ the racing film with Tom Cruise

Cruise is certainly known for his daring stunts. Long before he took on the role of Ethan Hunt in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series, he portrayed rookie hotshot Cole Trickle in “Days of Thunder” (1990). After suffering an accident and injuring himself, Trickle must prove his worth once again in the Daytona 500, facing off against the newcomer Russ Wheeler, played by Cary Elwes.

An essential part of the plot revolves around the rivalry-friendship between Cole and veteran racer Rowdy Burns, portrayed by Michael Rooker, as well as his romance with a neurosurgeon, played by Nicole Kidman. The cast also includes Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, John C. Reilly, Fred Thompson, J. C. Quinn, and Nick Searcy.

The movie was directed by Tony Scott, who also worked with Cruise in ‘Top Gun.’ Although ‘Days of Thunder’ drew comparisons to the military drama, it received mixed reviews. However, critics praised the racing sequences and Cruise’s performance. You can watch it on Paramount+.